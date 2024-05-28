Target Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Target.

Looking at options history for Target (NYSE:TGT) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 61% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $1,190,205 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $277,060.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $105.0 to $170.0 for Target over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Target's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Target's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $105.0 to $170.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Target Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TGT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $11.0 $10.85 $10.8 $145.00 $810.0K 2.2K 803 TGT CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $3.4 $3.35 $3.4 $150.00 $93.5K 932 83 TGT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $7.15 $7.1 $7.1 $145.00 $85.2K 1.5K 152 TGT PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $28.9 $28.45 $28.45 $170.00 $79.6K 104 2 TGT PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $3.4 $3.35 $3.4 $145.00 $62.9K 1.9K 825

About Target

Target serves as the nation's sixth-largest retailer, with its strategy predicated on delivering a gratifying in-store shopping experience and a wide product assortment of trendy apparel, home goods, and household essentials at competitive prices. Target's upscale and stylish image began to carry national merit in the 1990s—a decade in which the brand saw its top line grow threefold to almost $30 billion—and has since cemented itself as a top US retailer.Today, Target operates over 1,950 stores in the United States, generates over $100 billion in sales, and fulfills over 2 billion customer orders annually. The firm's vast physical footprint is typically concentrated in urban and suburban markets as the firm seeks to attract a more affluent consumer base.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Target, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Target's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 4,334,907, with TGT's price up by 1.29%, positioned at $147.1. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 78 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Target options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

