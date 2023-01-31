Target Omaha store evacuated after armed man reportedly opens fire

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Target Corp TGT.N on Tuesday confirmed that shoppers and staff at its Omaha West store were safely evacuated following media reports that a man with an AR-15-style rifle opened fire inside a Target store in Omaha before he was fatally shot by police.

The retailer said the store will remain closed and it was partnering with the Omaha Police Department.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

