Target Omaha store evacuated after armed man reportedly opens fire

January 31, 2023 — 05:05 pm EST

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Target Corp TGT.N on Tuesday confirmed that shoppers and staff at its Omaha West store were safely evacuated following media reports that a man with an AR-15-style rifle opened fire inside a Target store in Omaha before he was fatally shot by police.

The retailer said the store will remain closed and it was partnering with the Omaha Police Department.

