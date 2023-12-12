Target Offers Extended Holiday Hours, Same-day Services For Easy Last-minute Holiday Shopping

(RTTNews) - Target Corp. (TGT) said most Target stores are open 7 a.m. to midnight through Dec. 23 and from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. local time on Dec. 24. The company said guests can place Drive Up or Order Pickup orders online or with the Target app as late as 6 p.m. local time at most stores on Dec. 24, and collect the items on the same day, no pickup window or membership required. Orders placed via same-day delivery with Shipt before 4 p.m. local time on Dec. 24, will be delivered within one hour.

Target Corp. also announced new deals, available now through Dec. 24, offering guests even more holiday savings.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.