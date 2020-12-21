Target Offers Contactless Same-day Pickup And Delivery Until 5 P.m. On Christmas Eve - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Target Corp. (TGT) announced Monday that it is making last-minute holiday shopping fast, safe and easy in the final days before Christmas, inviting guests to use its contactless same-day pickup and delivery options up until 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve where no membership required.

Guests can place their orders at the click of a button up to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve December 24 to ensure free pickup up to the very last minute. Orders can be delivered to guests' doorsteps by professional shoppers as late as 5 p.m. on December 24. Delivery times vary by location and shopper availability.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.