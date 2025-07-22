Markets
Target To Offer Huge Savings Deal With 'Back-To-School-idays' Event

July 22, 2025 — 07:04 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Target Corp. (TGT), Tuesday announced "Back-to-School-idays" savings event, offering savings on hundreds of back-to-school items, plus deals of up to 30 percent off select backpacks, kids' clothing, school supplies and more.

During the event, to be held from July 27 to August 2, customers will get exclusive giveaways like shoelace kits, school-themed patches and monogrammed bath wraps.

Additionally, the Target Circle Card cardholders could save an extra 5 percent every day during the event.

In the pre-market hours, TGT is trading at $101.73, up 0.02 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

RTTNews
