Target, McDonald's announce bond offerings

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Target Corp TGT.N will raise about $1 billion in bonds and McDonald's Corp MCD.N about $1.5 billion, the companies disclosed in separate filings on Tuesday.

Target is offering $1 billion in notes due 2032, while McDonald's is offering about $1.5 billion in two-part bonds due 2052 and 2032.

The move comes ahead of a Federal Open Market Committee meeting scheduled for September 20-21, where the Fed is expected to decide on whether to go for another 75bp rate increase.

Earlier on Tuesday, IFR reported that at least 19 investment-grade bond deals were expected to price, as issuers and investors get ready for what is expected to be a busy post-Labor Day session.

Separately, Lowe's Cos Inc LOW.N also announced pricing of a four-part notes offering at $4.75 billion.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

