US Markets
TGT

Target, McDonald's announce bond offerings

Contributor
Ananya Mariam Rajesh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Target Corp will raise about $1 billion in bonds and McDonald's Corp about $1.5 billion, the companies disclosed in separate filings on Tuesday.

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Target Corp TGT.N will raise about $1 billion in bonds and McDonald's Corp MCD.N about $1.5 billion, the companies disclosed in separate filings on Tuesday.

Target is offering $1 billion in notes due 2032, while McDonald's is offering about $1.5 billion in two-part bonds due 2052 and 2032.

The move comes ahead of a Federal Open Market Committee meeting scheduled for September 20-21, where the Fed is expected to decide on whether to go for another 75bp rate increase.

Earlier on Tuesday, IFR reported that at least 19 investment-grade bond deals were expected to price, as issuers and investors get ready for what is expected to be a busy post-Labor Day session.

Separately, Lowe's Cos Inc LOW.N also announced pricing of a four-part notes offering at $4.75 billion.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((AnanyaMariam.Rajesh@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/AnanyaMariam))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TGTMCDLOW

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular