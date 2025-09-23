Target Launches Record-Breaking Deals for Fall and Holiday Shoppers

Target Corporation TGT is gearing up for a blockbuster shopping event as it prepares for Target Circle Week, scheduled to run from Oct. 5 through Oct. 11, 2025. The retailer is positioning this seven-day sale as the biggest in its history, aiming to draw in shoppers eager for early holiday deals and fall essentials. By offering deeper discounts and exclusive perks, Target hopes to create excitement that will carry momentum into the holiday season.

Target Launches Biggest Target Circle Week

During the sale, members of Target Circle, the retailer’s free loyalty program, can enjoy daily “Deal of the Day” offers starting at 40% off, with fresh deals on popular brands like Apple, GE, Crocs and Champion revealed each day. Shoppers can expect up to 50% off kitchen appliances, 30% off adult denim and big savings on toys, books, music and Halloween costumes. Seasonal must-haves, such as trick-or-treat candy, cozy bedding and trendy apparel, will also see significant markdowns.



Target’s paid membership, Target Circle 360, adds another layer of benefits. Subscribers will get 24-hour early access to the week’s top deals, special in-store giveaways, exclusive product drops, such as Nintendo accessories in a Target-only color, and the chance to earn $10 in Target Circle Rewards for every $100 spent. These perks join the ongoing advantages of unlimited same-day delivery on orders of more than $35 and members-only discounts.



Shoppers can access the deals at nearly 2,000 Target stores nationwide or opt for convenient options like free Order Pickup, Drive Up or fast same-day delivery. Anyone can join Target Circle for free to unlock everyday savings, personalized bonuses and partner perks, while using a Target Circle Card adds an extra 5% off purchases throughout the event.

TGT Stock Past Six-Month Performance



Target Poised to Capture Holiday Sales

According to Cara Sylvester, Target’s executive vice president and chief guest experience officer, Target Circle Week marks more than just another sale, it is the kickoff to holiday shopping, allowing guests to stock up for Halloween, tick their holiday gift lists and enjoy the season with ease. With deep discounts, exclusive rewards and convenient shopping options, Target is poised to capture early holiday sales and deliver a festive, stress-free experience for customers nationwide.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have lost 20.1% in the past six months against the industry’s 6.6% growth.



The holiday shopping season is a critical driver of revenues for retailers. Major retailers are unveiling seasonal initiatives to celebrate the holidays. Macy’s, Inc. M, Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Walmart, Inc. WMT are among the companies introducing curated holiday deals designed to make shopping easier, more convenient and affordable for customers.

Retailers Offer for Holiday Season: M, AMZN & WMT

Macy’s, a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company, has launched its “100 Days to Christmas” holiday countdown, featuring the Top 100 Holiday Gifts, a new nationwide Santa tour, and exclusive seasonal experiences. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The retailer is offering curated gifts at every price point and immersive Santaland experiences in New York and Chicago. Holiday Square markets will feature local vendors and a variety of festive treats. Fans can help create Macy’s Most Wonderful Holiday Mix playlist via social media, while Holiday Lane returns at Herald Square with twinkling decor and unique gifts. Macy’s aims to combine shopping, traditions and memorable experiences to celebrate the season.



Amazon, a Zacks Rank #3 company, has its Prime Big Deal Days return on Oct. 7-Oct. 8, kicking off the holiday shopping season with millions of deals exclusively for Prime members. Shoppers can save on top brands like Beats, LEGO, KitchenAid, Levi’s and Samsonite, with discounts up to 50% on travel gear and denim from $15. Seasonal offers include up to 40% off festive décor, 30% off snacks and pantry items, fall fashion from $10 and Halloween costumes starting at $5. Members get early access to Amazon’s Holiday Shop, Top 100 Gifts and Toys We Love lists, plus deals on electronics, home appliances and Amazon devices.



Walmart, a Zacks Rank #3 company, is kicking off the holiday season with Walmart Deals from Oct. 7 to Oct. 12, offering tens of thousands of discounts across toys, fashion, electronics, home, décor, food and beauty. Shoppers can save up to 50% with no membership required, while Walmart+ members get early access starting Oct. 6. The event features convenient options like same-day delivery, Express Delivery in as little as 30 minutes and in-store shopping.



Deals include popular items such as LEGO sets, gaming laptops, Dyson vacuums, seasonal décor and holiday treats. Walmart also offers year-round savings through rollbacks and tools like Sparky, its AI shopping assistant, to make holiday prep easier and more affordable.

