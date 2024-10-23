Target Launches New Price Cuts to Stay Ahead This Holiday Season

Target Corporation TGT is preparing for the upcoming holiday season, a critical period that contributes significantly to its annual revenues. As anticipation grows among both retailers and consumers, the company is focused on developing a strong strategy to attract shoppers. By taking a proactive approach such as price cuts, Target aims to capitalize on the opportunities presented during this festive period.



Target Slashes Prices to Attract More Shoppers

Target has announced significant price cuts on more than 2,000 items for the holiday season, spanning a wide variety of products from food and beverages to holiday gifts, household essentials and home preparation items. These reductions aim to make holiday shopping more affordable, providing financial relief to consumers as they prepare for festive gatherings and gift-giving. This move comes as part of Target’s ongoing pricing strategy, which includes routine adjustments to stay competitive across its markets.



The new discounts are in addition to Target’s everyday low prices and build on a promise made earlier in the year. In May, the company committed to lowering prices on around 5,000 items, a goal it exceeded by reducing prices on more than 8,000 products throughout the year. By the end of the holiday season, Target will have cut prices on more than 10,000 items in 2024.



For instance, in various markets nationwide, including cities like Phoenix, Dallas, Detroit and Atlanta, many stores, as well as Target.com and the Target app, are now showcasing these reduced prices. These price cuts reflect Target’s commitment to helping families celebrate the holiday season without financial strain. The company aims to provide savings on a wide range of products, making it easier for consumers to enjoy the festive season while staying within their budgets.

TGT’s Expanded Holiday Deals & Convenient Shopping Options

In addition to the new price reductions, Target is rolling out further ways to enhance the holiday shopping experience. The retailer is offering its largest-ever holiday product assortment, featuring thousands of toys, with more than half priced under $20. Shoppers will find exclusive products from both owned and national brands, as well as an array of gifts priced at $5 and $10, thus ensuring options for every budget.



Target is also focused on making holiday shopping more convenient. The free-to-join Target Circle loyalty program offers customers ways to save on everyday essentials and holiday gifts, with automatic discounts applied at checkout. Members of the program can also save an extra 5% when they use the Target Circle Card, further lowering costs during the holiday season.



Beyond discounts, Target offers flexible shopping options that fit customers' needs, including same-day delivery, curbside pickup and in-store shopping. To meet the increased holiday demand, the company is hiring approximately 100,000 seasonal workers across stores and supply-chain facilities. These seasonal roles will help in Order Pickup, Drive-up and fulfilling holiday orders, thereby ensuring fast and efficient service for customers.

Target Poised to Capture Holiday Sales

Target is positioned to make a considerable impact this holiday season. With a solid operational strategy in place, the company is poised to capture a significant portion of holiday sales. By leveraging its strengths and effectively meeting customer needs, it aims to differentiate itself in the competitive retail market and achieve impressive results during this crucial sales period.



This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s shares have gained 37.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s 41.4% growth. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Target is committed to meeting holiday demand by ensuring adequate staffing and associates at the point of sale. In line with this, several major retailers have also announced their hiring plans for the upcoming holiday season. Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) and Macy's, Inc. (M) are among the companies that are gearing up to add seasonal staff to meet the anticipated demand.

Retailers Hire for Holiday Rush: AMZN, BBWI & M

Amazon, a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company, recently unveiled its hiring plan to onboard 250,000 seasonal associates, which includes both part-time and full-time positions in fulfillment centers and transportation roles. Bath & Body Works, which currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3, is preparing to cater to the heightened shopping frenzy by adding 30,000 dedicated seasonal sales associates across its more than 1,800 stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. The holiday spirit extends to BBWI's distribution centers as well, with plans to hire approximately 2,700 employees across four central Ohio distribution centers.



Keeping in mind the festive rush, Macy’s, a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company, has announced plans to hire more than 31,500 full and part-time seasonal employees. These positions will support operations at Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury stores, as well as its distribution centers.

