News & Insights

Markets
TGT

Target Launches Annual Post-holiday Clearance Sales Of Up To 50% Off

December 26, 2023 — 06:27 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Retail giant Target Corp. (TGT) announced Tuesday the beginning of the retailer's annual post-holiday sales event — The Target Clearance Run.

Guests will find the biggest savings at the retailer's nearly 2,000 stores, along with additional deals on Target.com and in the Target app, including up to 50% off clothing, shoes, beauty, toys and more while supplies last.

Guests can enjoy additional options available year-round for saving money and getting orders with ease using the Target Circle loyalty program and Target RedCard.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TGT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.