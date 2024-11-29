News & Insights

Target To Kick Off Cyber Monday With Upto 50% Discount On Products

November 29, 2024 — 09:34 am EST

(RTTNews) - Target Corp. (TGT), Friday announced the launch of Cyber Monday sale, offering upto 50 percent discount on tech, home and other products, and 25 percent off on beauty, vitamins and nutrition items exclusively on its website and app.

Following the two-day sale starting from December 1-2, the retail giant will also be offering holiday deals every Sunday through December 24.

Moreover, 10 percent off Target GiftCards deal will be available on December 7-8, exclusively for members of Target Circle.

Currently, Target's stock is trading at $132.03, up 1.61 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

