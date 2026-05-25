Target Just Gave Its Investors Some Great News

Key Points

In Target's Q1 earnings, the company beat expectations on both its top and bottom lines.

It raised its guidance for the year while remaining cautious.

The stock's valuation remains low despite it being off to a strong start to 2026.

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Target (NYSE: TGT) has been struggling to win over investors in recent years. Many have opted for its larger rival, Walmart, instead, with its grocery business offering greater stability. With consumers pulling back on discretionary spending, Target's stock hasn't made for a compelling investing.

Recently, however, that may have changed. Not only did the company release some strong earnings numbers, but it also boosted its guidance. Here's what you need to know about the business and the retail stock right now.

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Target may be due for some much stronger growth ahead

Last week, Target released its first-quarter earnings for the period ending May 2. Net sales totaled $25.4 billion and were up nearly 7% year over year. It was a strong showing for the company as it said the growth was broad across many categories, a positive sign that consumer demand is strengthening. For investors, the encouraging sign was that the business beat on both the top and bottom lines. Revenue was only projected to the $24.6 billion. On the bottom line, Target did particularly well as its earnings per share of $1.71 was well ahead of the $1.46 in per-share profit that analysts were projecting.

The great news for investors came with the company raising its guidance while also being cautious. It's not often that you see a company doing both, as being cautious can often reflect a fairly timid guidance. The company now expects its net sales growth for the year to be around 4%, which is a couple of percentage points higher than its previous forecast. The outlook may have been even stronger, however, if not for the uncertainty in the economy, with CEO Michael Fiddelke saying that the company is "maintaining a cautious outlook given the work we know we have in front of us."

The stock is rallying and could be due for even greater gains

Since the start of the year, Target's stock has risen by more than 28%. However, with it struggling in previous years, its valuation remains fairly modest; Target's stock is trading at less than 17 times its trailing earnings, which is far lower than the S&P 500 average of 26.

In light of the company's encouraging performance and outlook, it wouldn't be surprising to see Target's stock continue to rise higher in the weeks and months ahead. With it also paying a fairly high dividend of 3.6%, it can make for a terrific stock to add to your portfolio right now.

Should you buy stock in Target right now?

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David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.