Target Is Offering 3 Days of Online Deals Starting Today

I don't know about you, but I love a good deal. It's even better if I can get a discount while shopping in my pajamas, free from long lines and crowds of people. And while there's been a lot of talk about Amazon Prime Day happening later this week, Amazon isn't the only company promoting money-saving deals this summer.

If you're looking for a great deal and like shopping at Target, you may want to shop during Target's Deal Days sale. The online-only shopping event begins today, and you may be able to score a deal that could keep more money in your bank account.

What to expect during Target Deal Days

Target's Deal Days run July 11-13 this year, and there are no membership fees required to access these sales. You can shop at Target.com or through the Target mobile app.

Savings vary, but here are a few notable highlights:

Get up to 35% off TVs and accessories Score up to 40% off kitchen items Save up to 40% off furniture Get 50% off shoes for the family Save up to 60% off video games

If there is a particular purchase you've been meaning to make, it's a good idea to check out the details of the sale and see if you can save money by shopping with Target.

Save 15% on select gift cards on July 11

As part of its Deal Days, Target is offering 15% off select gift cards for one day on July 11. As with the sales above, this discount is only available online.

Gift cards from the following brands are eligible for the discount:

Domino's Pizza Fandango Feeding America (can be used at The Cheesecake Factory, Carrabba's Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Subway, Outback Steakhouse, IHOP) Spafinder Vudu

Gift card amounts vary by brand, but you can find options ranging from $20 to $100. All gift cards are delivered electronically after you make your purchase.

Should you go shopping during Target's Deal Days?

If you have a particular item you've been meaning to buy and can save money at Target, you may want to shop during this Deal Days promotion. You can compare sale prices to other prices on the web to see if the deal is worthwhile.

The nice thing about this sale is it's open to the public with no membership fee requirements -- so it won't cost you extra money to access the sale. If you're not an Amazon Prime member and won't be able to shop Prime Day deals, this sale could be an excellent alternative.

As with any sale, it's best to consider your budget and financial goals before shopping. Only spend what you can afford so you don't risk falling into credit card debt. No sale is worth getting into debt or falling behind on your personal finance goals.

If you want to earn rewards on your spending, we recommend shopping with a rewards credit card. You can earn cash back or other valuable rewards with the right card in your wallet.

Check out The Ascent's best credit cards for 2022

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Natasha Gabrielle has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.