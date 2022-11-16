Target is hurting more than American consumers

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The devil is in the details of Target’s hellish run. The U.S. retailer led by Brian Cornell on Wednesday blamed “dramatic changes” in shopping behavior that will spill into the all-important holiday season. Net profit for the three months ending Oct. 29 halved to $712 million from the same span in 2021 because of higher inventory levels and efforts to clear them with discounts. The $70 billion company expects its fourth quarter operating income margin to slip to 3% from 6.8% a year earlier, a projection that contributed to a swift 15% loss in market value.

Target is partly hostage to what’s on the shelves, including apparel, electronics and other discretionary items. Food represents about 20% of the mix. With high inflation, groceries typically help offset a drop in general merchandise sales. Rival Walmart, which generates more than half its sales from food, delivered better results on Tuesday.

There’s more to the story, though. The U.S. Commerce Department just reported that retail sales grew 1.3% in October from September because consumers were buying cars, furniture and clothes. Those numbers suggest that Target is hurting more than American shoppers. (By Jennifer Saba)

