Target Introduces New Low-price Owned Brand 'Dealworthy'

February 15, 2024 — 07:15 am EST

(RTTNews) - Target Corp. (TGT) unveiled its new low-price owned brand Dealworthy on Thursday. The brand includes everyday basics, and prices starting at less than $1, with most items under $10.

The Dealworthy assortment covers apparel & accessories, essentials & beauty, electronics, and home items.

Target stated that Dealworthy is supported by the company's owned brand one-year return policy, allowing customers to return products within one year with a receipt for an exchange or refund.

The initial Dealworthy products are set to debut in stores and on Target.com in February, with new products being introduced throughout 2024 and early 2025.

Consumers can access Dealworthy both in stores and on Target.com, or opt for delivery to their doorstep through Target's same-day delivery service with Shipt.

