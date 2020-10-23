Target Introduces Contactless In-Store Payment

(RTTNews) - Target Corporation (TGT) launched new safety measures in advance for the holiday season shopping, the company said in a statement.

Target has decided to accept Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay and contactless cards from Visa and Mastercard, American Express, and Discover in all of its stores.

Guests can also check if there is a line outside their local store through Target.com/line and if there is, they can reserve a place. Guests will be notified when their turn comes.

Shoppers will now be provided with contactless self check-out option where they can use Target's mobile payment system called Wallet. The company is adding 1,000 more MyCheckout devices at its stores across the country.

"As we've navigated the pandemic, that focus has evolved to ensure we're also creating the safest place for our guests to shop," said Target CEO Brian Cornell.

The Minneapolis-based retailer is also doubling up parking spots for its popular Drive Up service, where Target staff fulfil the customer's online orders by bringing them out to their car.

Barcode scanning is completely avoided at Drive Ups; guests are only needed to show their mobile app with a personal identification number, helping to keep social distancing.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.