Target Hospitality (TH) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Target Hospitality Corp. TH is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results on May 10. In the last reported quarter, the company posted an earnings surprise of 250%.

Q1 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at 1 cent against a loss of 14 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. The consensus mark for revenues stands at nearly $79.8 million, suggesting a gain of 75.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Factors to Note

Target Hospitality’s first-quarter performance is likely to have been driven by robust government services demand and strong business fundamentals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s government revenues is pegged at $44.9 million, suggesting an improvement of 149.4% year over year. The company is also benefiting from a first-class customer base, premium service offerings and contract structure. With demand continuing in 2022, utilization rates have also been on the rise, driving profitability.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t predict an earnings beat for Target Hospitality this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. As you will see, that’s not the case here.



Target Hospitality has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

