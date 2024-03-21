Target Hospitality (TH) Surges 6.5%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Target Hospitality (TH) shares ended the last trading session 6.5% higher at $9.12. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 9% loss over the past four weeks.

Target Hospitality benefits from a materially expanded presence (providing critical hospitality solutions to the U.S. government), strong customer demand (in Hospitality and Facility Services – South or HFS-South segment) and a normalized pricing environment.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -65%. Revenues are expected to be $100.6 million, down 31.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Target Hospitality, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 5.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on TH going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Target Hospitality is a member of the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, Marcus (MCS), finished the last trading session 0.7% higher at $14.39. MCS has returned -2.7% over the past month.

The Marcus' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -22.7% over the past month to -$0.41. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -32.3%. The Marcus currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marcus Corporation (The) (MCS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.