Target Hospitality (TH) Stock Moves -1.47%: What You Should Know

Target Hospitality (TH) closed at $12.04 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.47% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.8% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 5.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 6.33%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.08%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Target Hospitality as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.55, up 685.71% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $158.2 million, up 77.41% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.37 per share and revenue of $509.8 million. These totals would mark changes of +2840% and +74.99%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Target Hospitality should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Target Hospitality is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Target Hospitality has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.9 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.36, which means Target Hospitality is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that TH has a PEG ratio of 0.59 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Leisure and Recreation Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.13 at yesterday's closing price.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Target Hospitality Corp. (TH): Free Stock Analysis Report



