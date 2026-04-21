Target Hospitality (TH) Soars 5.2%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Target Hospitality (TH) shares ended the last trading session 5.2% higher at $15.61. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 64.3% gain over the past four weeks.

Target Hospitality is likely to benefit from its multi-year hyperscaler data center contract, which provides strong revenue visibility and long-term cash flow stability. The company is also gaining from rising demand for workforce housing tied to AI-driven infrastructure and large-scale data center expansion.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.11 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -120%. Revenues are expected to be $74.03 million, up 5.9% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Target Hospitality, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 4.3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on TH going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Target Hospitality is a member of the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, Royal Caribbean (RCL), finished the last trading session 1.1% lower at $282.27. RCL has returned 8.3% over the past month.

Royal Caribbean's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -7.2% over the past month to $3.2. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +18.1%. Royal Caribbean currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.