Target Hospitality (TH) Price Target Increased by 12.50% to 11.48

The average one-year price target for Target Hospitality (NasdaqCM:TH) has been revised to $11.48 / share. This is an increase of 12.50% from the prior estimate of $10.20 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.67% from the latest reported closing price of $9.67 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 171 funds or institutions reporting positions in Target Hospitality. This is an decrease of 113 owner(s) or 39.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TH is 0.06%, an increase of 32.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.56% to 32,827K shares. The put/call ratio of TH is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Private Capital Management holds 4,505K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,511K shares , representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TH by 3.20% over the last quarter.

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco holds 3,304K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,498K shares , representing an increase of 24.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TH by 19.69% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 2,189K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HighTower Advisors holds 1,604K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,604K shares , representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TH by 9.01% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,080K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 989K shares , representing an increase of 8.43%.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.