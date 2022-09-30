Target Hospitality (TH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Target Hospitality (TH) closed at $12.62 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.2% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 1.66% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 11.94%, while the S&P 500 lost 9.52%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Target Hospitality as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Target Hospitality to post earnings of $0.55 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 685.71%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $158.2 million, up 77.41% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.37 per share and revenue of $509.8 million. These totals would mark changes of +2840% and +74.99%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Target Hospitality. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Target Hospitality is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Target Hospitality is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.08. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.85, so we one might conclude that Target Hospitality is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that TH has a PEG ratio of 0.61. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Leisure and Recreation Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.04 at yesterday's closing price.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



