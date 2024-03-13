News & Insights

Markets
TH

Target Hospitality Rises In Pre-market After Q4 Results Beat Estimates; Guides FY Revenue Above View

March 13, 2024 — 08:13 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) are rising more than 14 percent in pre-market on Wednesday at $9.76, after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. The company's full-year revenue outlook also came in above the consensus estimate.

Net income for the fourth quarter declined to $37.84 million or $0.29 per share from $31.57 million or $0.31 per share last year, but beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.24 per share.

Revenue for the quarter was $126.22 million compared with $152.44 million last year. The consensus estimate was for $118 million.

For fiscal 2024, the company now sees revenue in the range of $410 million - $425 million, above the Street view of $409.67 million.

Target Hospitality shares had closed at $8.54, up 0.35 percent on Tuesday. The stock has been trading in the range of $8.49 - $17.34 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.