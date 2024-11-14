Target Hospitality reinstated with a Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reinstated coverage of Target Hospitality (TH) with a Perform rating and no price target This follows the announcement that Target’s largest shareholder did not reaffirm its $10.80 per share offer for the Target shares it doesn’t already, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm views the company’s Q3 report as solid.

