Target Hospitality reinstated with a Perform at Oppenheimer

November 14, 2024 — 05:21 am EST

Oppenheimer reinstated coverage of Target Hospitality (TH) with a Perform rating and no price target This follows the announcement that Target’s largest shareholder did not reaffirm its $10.80 per share offer for the Target shares it doesn’t already, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm views the company’s Q3 report as solid.

Read More on TH:

