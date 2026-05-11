Target Hospitality Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) reported first-quarter 2026 revenue of approximately $73 million and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $10 million, as management described the period as transitional while the company expands its Workforce Hospitality Solutions business and shifts its portfolio toward data center, power and other infrastructure-related end markets.

President and Chief Executive Officer Brad Archer said the company delivered a “strong first quarter” marked by progress on its strategic transformation and continued execution on recent contract awards. Since February 2025, Archer said Target Hospitality has secured more than $2 billion of multiyear contracts, including approximately $1.8 billion in its Workforce Hospitality Solutions, or WHS, segment.

“Our focus remains straightforward: deliver for customers, scale responsibly, and continue pivoting the portfolio toward durable, high-value end markets,” Archer said.

WHS Segment Gains Momentum From AI Infrastructure Demand

Management emphasized the role of AI-driven data center development and related critical infrastructure projects in driving demand for the company’s workforce accommodations and services. Archer said Target’s Hyper/Scale platform and vertically integrated operating model position it to support customers that require rapid mobilization, housing and on-site services in remote areas.

The company announced a new AI Infrastructure Community that, once complete, is expected to support more than 3,300 individuals. Chief Financial Officer Jason Vlacich said the contract is expected to generate more than $750 million in revenue over its four-year term, excluding potential variable revenue. Vlacich said variable revenue could range from $20 million to $40 million per year once the site is fully ramped.

Target Hospitality said it expects first occupancy at the AI Infrastructure Community later in 2026, with full completion anticipated by mid-2027. Vlacich said the project will predominantly consist of new assets and require net capital investment of approximately $200 million to $210 million, with roughly 95% expected to be incurred in 2026.

The announcement follows an April contract for a 4,000-bed Data Center Hub, expected to generate approximately $550 million over an initial term of about five years. Together, the two awards represent more than 7,000 beds and approximately $1.3 billion of expected multiyear revenue over their initial terms.

First-Quarter Results Reflect Expansion Costs

Vlacich said margins were temporarily compressed during the quarter because of elevated operating expenses tied to services, mobilization and construction activities as WHS expands. He said the company expects revenue and adjusted EBITDA to build through 2026 and into 2027 as recently awarded contracts come online.

The WHS segment generated approximately $24 million of quarterly revenue, driven by recent contract awards including the Data Center Community and West Texas Power Community, along with additional contributions from the Workforce Hub contract as activity shifts from construction to services.

The HFS South segment generated approximately $33 million of quarterly revenue. Management said the segment saw some moderation but continues to provide strategic value through its presence in high-activity regions, steady cash flows and customer renewal rates that Archer said consistently exceed 90%.

The government segment generated approximately $13 million in revenue. Vlacich said year-over-year declines were driven by the termination of the PCC contract, partially offset by the reactivation of assets in Dilley, Texas. He also said Target incurred operating expenses related to assets redeployed from the government segment to support WHS awards, which compressed margins during the quarter.

Vlacich said Target expects $5 million to $7 million of transitional costs tied to network optimization over the next two quarters, which will temporarily pressure government segment margins. In response to an analyst question, he said those costs relate to legacy assets associated with the PCC contract and are not expected to recur.

Guidance Raised on New Contract Award

Target Hospitality raised its 2026 outlook to total revenue of $370 million to $380 million and adjusted EBITDA of $75 million to $85 million. The company also projected capital spending, excluding acquisitions, of $460 million to $480 million.

Vlacich said the higher outlook was a direct function of the newly announced AI Infrastructure Community contract. He added that the company expects WHS to become Target Hospitality’s largest operating segment for full-year 2026 and to contribute more than 45% of consolidated revenue based on the current contract portfolio.

Management also said that as contract awards and community expansions scale through 2026, Target Hospitality expects to exit 2027 with annualized revenue of more than $680 million and adjusted EBITDA exceeding $240 million.

Capital spending for the first quarter was approximately $46 million, focused on WHS growth, including Data Center Community expansions. Target ended the quarter with approximately $150 million in total available liquidity and a net leverage ratio of 0.6 times.

Analysts Focus on Contract Structure, Supply Chain and Pipeline

During the question-and-answer portion of the call, analysts asked about the new AI Infrastructure Community contract, including its customer, location, revenue structure, margin profile and funding needs. Vlacich declined to disclose the customer or location, saying the company had disclosed what it was permitted to disclose.

Vlacich said the committed minimum revenue under the 48-month AI Infrastructure Community contract is just above $750 million and does not include variable revenue. He said the margin profile is similar to the company’s recent Data Center Hub contract, in the range of roughly 40% to 50%.

On supply chain availability, Archer said Target Hospitality has a diversified North American supplier network and has been buying these buildings for many years. He said the buildout timeline of more than 12 months gives the company time to manufacture, deliver and staff the communities.

Asked about the company’s active growth pipeline, Archer said it remains above 20,000 beds even after recent awards because new opportunities continue to enter the pipeline. He said the company is seeing new deals every week, with over two-thirds of planned nationwide data center development located in rural areas.

Archer said some pipeline decisions could occur within the next 12 months, while the longest-dated opportunities may extend about two years. He also said Target Hospitality is considering how current customer relationships could lead to future awards, noting that counterparties in recently signed contracts are continuing to expand and invest across the United States.

About Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality is a lodging solutions provider specializing in the ownership and operation of modular workforce housing communities across North America. The company serves large-scale clients in the energy, mining, construction and government sectors that require temporary or long-term accommodations for remote workforces. Its housing portfolio includes suite-style units, single-family cabins and “man-camp” dormitories, designed to match project size, duration and workforce composition.

In addition to lodging, Target Hospitality delivers integrated support services such as on-site dining and culinary management, housekeeping, maintenance, facility management and logistics planning.

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