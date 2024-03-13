Target Hospitality Corp. Q4 Profit Beats Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) reported that its fourth quarter net income increased to $37.84 million from $31.57 million, last year. Net income to common stockholders declined to $30.59 million from $31.57 million, prior year. Net income per share was $0.29 compared to $0.31. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.24, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter total revenue declined to $126.22 million from $152.44 million, previous year. Analysts on average had estimated $118 million in revenue.

