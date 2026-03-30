Target Has Surged in 2026--Wall Street May Be Ready to Hit Pause

Target Corp. (NYSE: TGT) stock hit the bullseye during the first quarter of 2026, with shares climbing as investors grew more confident in the retailer’s turnaround plan. But after the strong run, much of the excitement may already be priced in, leaving Wall Street waiting for more clarity on how the plan plays out.

Shares of Target have risen more than 20% year to date amid optimism that the company’s recovery efforts, aimed at returning the retailer to growth under its new chief executive, Michael Fiddelke, are gaining traction. The renewed confidence has been a much-needed reprieve for investors after a roughly four-year slump that followed the stock’s 2021 high.

Target Stock Slumps After 2021 Pandemic-Era Peak

Target was a big winner during the pandemic as shoppers flocked to stores for both essentials and discretionary goods. Strong consumer demand pushed the stock price above $250 in November 2021. Soon after, the stock began falling sharply as demand weakened and the company faced pressure from inflation and competition. Shares remained volatile in the years that followed, turning sharply lower in the spring of 2024 before briefly rebounding later that year.

Between April 2024 and November 2025, the stock tumbled again, falling from roughly $177 to a 52-week low of around $83. Much of that weakness was tied to soft consumer confidence, especially among cost-conscious shoppers who make up the retailer’s core customer base.

As spending slowed, customers increasingly pulled back on discretionary items such as clothing and home decor in favor of necessities like groceries and household staples.

As Target struggled, competitor Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), which generates a larger share of sales from those categories, thrived.

While Target's shares fell more than 50% during that period, Walmart’s stock gained nearly 80%.

Turnaround Plan Boosts Investor Confidence

Sentiment around Target began to improve toward the end of 2025 after the company reported third-quarter 2026 results on Nov. 19. It was a mixed quarter, as earnings per share topped expectations while revenue missed forecasts amid another decline in comparable sales. The company also narrowed its full-year guidance to the lower end of its prior range.

Still, investors appeared encouraged as Fiddelke, who was chief operating officer at the time and was set to take over as CEO in February, discussed the company’s turnaround plan.

Fiddelke outlined three priorities going forward: revitalizing merchandise, improving the in-store experience, and investing in technology, including new generative AI tools. The company also said it planned to increase investment across the business, including about $5 billion in spending for new stores, remodels, and supply chain improvements.

Though Target’s stock fell about 5% in the two sessions following the earnings report, it quickly regained ground as the more optimistic outlook appeared to lift sentiment.

Growth Expectations Fuel 2026 Rally

Shares have been trending higher ever since, rising roughly 35% since the release of the report.

The company’s fourth-quarter earnings report on March 3 further fueled the rally. Target reported earnings per share of $2.44, beating expectations of $2.16 and topping the prior year’s result. Revenue of $30.45 billion declined 1.5% year over year and came in slightly below the $30.52 billion forecast.

For full-year guidance, Target said it expects net sales to grow about 2% year over year, with modest comparable sales gains. The company forecast adjusted earnings between $7.50 and $8.50 per share, implying mid-single-digit growth from the prior year. They also announced more than $2 billion in incremental investment in 2026, split between capital spending on stores and remodels and operating investment aimed at improving the guest experience.

Investors welcomed the report as a sign that the company may finally be moving back toward steady, profitable growth. After the earnings release, more than a dozen analysts raised their 12-month price targets on the stock.

Analysts Are Cautious After Recent Rally

However, targets still range widely, from as low as $81 to as high as $145. The average price target of about $116 is slightly below the current share price, suggesting that much of the recent optimism may already be priced in.

As a result, analysts appear to be taking a cautious, wait-and-see approach as they look for clearer evidence that the turnaround is working.

Target currently carries a consensus Hold rating based on 33 analyst opinions, including 19 Holds, 11 Buys, and three Sells.

Until investors see more proof that the strategy can deliver consistent growth, the stock may struggle to move much higher from current levels.

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