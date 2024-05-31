News & Insights

Target Global Acquisition Leadership Change and Share Transfer

May 31, 2024 — 05:15 pm EDT

Target Global Acquisition I Corporation Class A (TGAA) has issued an announcement.

On May 31, 2024, Target Global Acquisition I Corp. experienced a leadership shuffle as Shmuel Chafets stepped down as CEO and Yaron Valler resigned as Chief Investment Officer, both on amicable terms. Michael Minnick, with a robust background in finance and previous leadership roles in various companies including IIG Holdings and CIIG Management III LLC, was appointed the new CEO. Concurrently, the company saw a significant share transfer with the Sponsor assigning over 3.5 million Class A and 17,500 Class B ordinary shares to CIIG III, along with amendments to insider agreements and registration rights to facilitate this corporate change.

