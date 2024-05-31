Target Global Acquisition Leadership Change and Share Transfer

Target Global Acquisition I Corporation Class A (TGAA) has issued an announcement.

On May 31, 2024, Target Global Acquisition I Corp. experienced a leadership shuffle as Shmuel Chafets stepped down as CEO and Yaron Valler resigned as Chief Investment Officer, both on amicable terms. Michael Minnick, with a robust background in finance and previous leadership roles in various companies including IIG Holdings and CIIG Management III LLC, was appointed the new CEO. Concurrently, the company saw a significant share transfer with the Sponsor assigning over 3.5 million Class A and 17,500 Class B ordinary shares to CIIG III, along with amendments to insider agreements and registration rights to facilitate this corporate change.

For an in-depth examination of TGAA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.