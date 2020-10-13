Target Gears Up to Offer Great Deals This Holiday Season

With 2020 inching toward an end, all eyes are on the busiest part of the year for retailers — the holiday season. No wonder, with festive season looking quite unpredictable, thanks to the ongoing pandemic, retailers need to walk the extra mile to woo customers. Considering the current scenario, Target Corporation TGT is offering more deals than last year and has extended Price Match Guarantee.

Target Kicks Off Holiday Deals

To beat the COVID-19 blues, Target has kicked off holiday deals earlier this year. The company’s “Deal Days” shopping event features steep discounts on categories such as Electronics, Home, Essentials, Toys, Beauty and more. Interested customers can access all the best deals that will span from Oct 13 to Oct 14 through Target Circle loyalty program. Shoppers can avail Target's contactless Drive Up and Order Pickup, and same-day delivery with Shipt to get their products. Markedly, no membership fee is required for the same.



Target’s "Deal Days" coincides with Amazon’s AMZN two-day special Prime Day mega shopping event. Notably, the e-commerce giant had earlier notified that it is investing $100 million on special Prime Day and other holiday promotional programs in a bid to deliver an enhanced shopping experience to buyers and support sellers. While both retail behemoths will leave no stone unturned to make the most of the two-day event, customers should be ready to catch hold of eye-popping deals.



We note that Walmart's WMT five-day Big Save Event has already kicked-off. The event, which started on Oct 11, will last until Oct 15. The company is providing deals on tech gadgets, home and appliance, beauty and fashion, and toys among others. Last week, Best Buy BBY notified, “For two days, on Oct. 13 and 14, shoppers can get dozens of deals straight from the not-yet-released Black Friday ad – including one of the most anticipated deals of the season: a 70-inch Samsung 4K Smart TV for just $529.99.”



Coming back to Target, the company is offering approximately 1 million more deals to shoppers compared with the last year, spanning October through December. The company’s Black Friday deals on Home, Apparel & Accessories, Electronics and more, will be available for customers for the entire month of November. Beginning Nov 1, the company will also offer weeklong discounts and digital deals each day. These deals are on top of Target's already low everyday prices. Customers can also avail 5% discount using Target RedCard.



Additionally, the company has extended its Price Match Guarantee beyond 14 days for the first time. Beginning Nov 1 through Dec 24, shoppers can request a price adjustment for any item advertised as a "Black Friday deal" if it is offered for a lower price at Target or Target.com.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock has appreciated 37.1% in the past three months and outperformed the industry’s rally of 18.9%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Wrapping Up

Amid heightened fears of the ongoing pandemic and resultant social distancing, retailers are gearing up for an unprecedented holiday season. No wonder, the season, which accounts for a sizeable chunk of yearly revenues, is a make or break for retailers. Obviously, retailers need to address any logistical or inventory issues and roll out strategies to provide a seamless shopping experience, whether offline or online.



AlixPartners, the global consulting firm, envisions an increase of 1-2.6% in retail sales on a year-over-year basis during the newly defined “October-through-December” holiday season. In the last year, sales amounted to $1.132 trillion during the aforementioned period. According to the poll conducted by AlixPartners, apparel, toys, footwear, and electronics & video games emerged as the top retail categories where consumers intend to spend the same or more this festive season.



Taking into account consumers’ product preferences and growing inclination toward online shopping, owing to social distancing and greater stay at-home trends, retailers are replenishing shelves with in-demand merchandise and ramping up investments in digitization this festive season. This could mean deployment of a reasonable number of seasonal associates to deal with curbside and in-store pickup of online purchases.

