Target finance chief Fiddelke to assume COO role

January 18, 2024 — 06:44 am EST

Written by Deborah Sophia for Reuters ->

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Target TGT.N said on Thursday its finance chief Michael Fiddelke was stepping down from the role and has been named chief operating officer, effective Feb. 4.

Until his replacement is named, Fiddelke will continue to serve as the company's CFO, it added.

Fiddelke, who has been Target's finance chief since November 2019, replaces John Mulligan, who announced his plans to retire in October. Mulligan was set to transition to a strategic advisor role with the retailer until February 2025.

Target also announced the upcoming retirement of its chief legal and compliance officer Don Liu on Thursday, as well as a rejig in the leadership of its merchandising department.

