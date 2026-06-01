Is Target Finally Winning Back Shoppers Across Key Categories?

Target Corporation’s TGT first-quarter fiscal 2026 results offered a clear answer to one of the key questions around the business. Are shoppers responding to the company’s primary product categories? The evidence points to yes, at least for now. Net sales rose 6.7%, while comparable sales advanced 5.6%, helped by a 4.4% increase in traffic. This traffic-led gain matters because it indicates more transactions, not just higher basket sizes.



Target said net sales increased across all six core merchandising categories, indicating a broad-based rebound rather than a single-category recovery. Growth was led by Hardlines or Fun101, up about 14.6%, followed by Beauty at 9.6%, Food and Beverage at 6.1%, Household Essentials at 4.9%, Apparel and Accessories at 3.6%, and Home Furnishings and Décor at 0.6%.



Management highlighted mid-single-digit compound growth in Fun101, Beauty, and Food and Beverage on a two-year basis while acknowledging that Home and Apparel remained below 2024 levels. This makes the quarter encouraging, but not a clean victory.



In wellness, Target added about 1,500 new items, with category comp growth rates approximately doubling from fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 levels. In Food and Beverage, it introduced 3,000 new items, with those products generating sales growth of more than 50% versus the prior assortment. Baby also improved, with comp trends accelerating by more than 5 percentage points in the back half of the quarter after new offerings launched.



The quick take is that Target appears to be winning back shoppers across key categories, as evidenced by broad-based growth and traffic gains. The open question is whether this reflects lasting relevance or an early response to refreshed assortments.

How Target Compares With Walmart and Costco’s Comp Sales

While Target is showing signs of improving category momentum, peer performance provides additional context on how consumer demand is trending across the retail landscape.



Walmart Inc. WMT posted U.S. comparable sales growth of 4.1%, driven by higher customer transactions, increased unit volumes and strong e-commerce performance. Walmart continued to gain market share across income groups while benefiting from growth in advertising, marketplace sales and Walmart+ membership revenues. Walmart’s results reflected steady demand for both grocery and general merchandise offerings.



Costco Wholesale Corporation’s COST third-quarter fiscal 2026 comparable sales rose 9.8%, helped by fuel inflation and foreign exchange. Costco’s adjusted comparable sales increased 6.6%, reflecting broad-based demand, with traffic up 2.4% and adjusted ticket growth of 4.2%. Costco also posted healthy regional adjusted comps of 6.8% in the United States, 6.2% in Canada and 5.9% internationally.

What the Latest Metrics Say About Target

Target has seen its shares jump 12.3% over the past three months against the industry’s decline of 2.2%. The outperformance reflects improving investor sentiment, backed by stronger quarterly sales, traffic-led comparable growth and signs of broad-based category momentum.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Target's forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio stands at 15.00, lower than the industry’s ratio of 31.17. However, it is trading above its 12-month median level of 13.16, suggesting that while the stock remains discounted versus the industry, part of the recent operating improvement may already be priced in.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Target’s current financial-year sales and earnings per share implies year-over-year growth of 3.4% and 9.6%, respectively. The consensus mark for earnings has risen 28 cents to $8.30 per share over the past 30 days.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Target currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.