Target Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Watch For

Target Corporation (TGT) is expected to report its Q1 2021 results on May 19. Currently, the stock is trading at around $216. TGT has been witnessing strong momentum as the market eagerly anticipates the country’s biggest retailer's report of its first-quarter earnings.

Founded in 1902, Target is a Minnesota-based general merchandise retailer that has stores in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Its stores offer curated general merchandise and food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items.

Earnings Preview

The Street expects TGT to report earnings of $2.15 per share, representing 216% growth year-on-year. Estimated revenues stand at $21.48 billion, representing 13% growth year-on-year. (See Target stock analysis on TipRanks)

The company has withdrawn its guidance for Fiscal Year 2021, owing to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 impact and the ambiguous outlook for consumer shopping patterns.

Prior Period Results

In Q4 2020, the company reported total revenue of $28.3 billion and earnings of $2.67 per share, up 21% and 58% year-over-year respectively. The company’s comparable sales grew 20.5%, including store comparable sales growth of 6.9% and digital comparable sales growth of 118%.

For the full year 2020, the company reported total revenue of $93.56 billion and earnings of $9.42 per share, up 19.8% and 47.4% year-over-year respectively. Comparable sales grew 19.3%, including store comparable sales growth of 7.2% and digital comparable sales growth of 145%.

Factors to Consider

As per the U.S. Census Bureau, total U.S. retail and food service sales for the February 2021 through April 2021 period were up 27.1% from the same period last year. This suggests that the company is expected to do well in Q1 2021.

Telsey Advisory analyst Joe Feldman reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and increased the price target to $235 (12.26% upside potential) from $215.

Commenting on the Q1 expectations, the analyst said, “We are raising our 1Q21 comp and profit estimates to reflect a strong start to the quarter, gains from the second and third U.S. government stimulus checks, benefits from a favorable product mix, and gains from company-specific initiatives, like fresh grocery via Drive Up."

Consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on 14 Buys and 4 Holds. The average analyst price target stands at $216.35 and implies upside potential of 3.35% to current levels. Shares have gained 18.9% year-to-date.

Target scores an 8 out of 10 from TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock has strong potential to outperform market expectations.

