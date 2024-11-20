Target downgraded to Hold from Buy at HSBC

HSBC downgraded Target (TGT) to Hold from Buy with a $138 price target
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on TGT:
- Target’s (NYSE:TGT) Soft Q3 Results Prompts a Wave of Analyst Concern
- Target price target lowered to $150 from $180 at Wells Fargo
- Target price target lowered to $140 from $169 at Barclays
- Target price target lowered to $150 from $180 at Melius Research
- Target price target lowered to $129 from $162 at Truist
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.