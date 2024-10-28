Target Cuts Thanksgiving Meal Price, Offers Free Frozen Pizza

(RTTNews) - Target Corp. announced it is lowering the price of its Thanksgiving meal by $5 than last year's offering. At $20, the retail major's popular Thanksgiving meal featuring turkey, stuffing and five additional side dishes can feed four people.

In addition, between November 13 and 16, Target is offering a free frozen pizza with a same-day delivery order for all members of the Target Circle 360 paid program to celebrate Thanksgiving eve, one of the most popular pizza days of the year.

In a statement, the company also announced further ways to making Thanksgiving affordable, easy and delicious, offering turkey for just 79 cents per pound, which is 20% lower per pound than the prior year.

The Minneapolis-based retailer also offers a value-packed array of side dishes, pies and desserts under $5, plus nearly 700 new food, beverage and entertaining items.

According to the firm, the $20 Thanksgiving meal includes everything for a traditional Thanksgiving feast that serves four, which can easily be doubled to serve eight.

It contains Good & Gather Premium Basted Young Turkey (Frozen), Good & Gather Russet Potatoes, Del Monte Cut Green Beans, Campbell's Cream of Mushroom Soup, Ocean Spray Jellied Cranberry Sauce, Stove Top Turkey Stuffing Mix, and Heinz Home Style Roasted Turkey Gravy.

Target is also bringing even more options including side dishes like Good & Gather Cheddar Mac and Cranberry Goat Cheese, and desserts including Favorite Day apple and pumpkin pie for under $5.

Hosting and gift-giving options including fresh flowers, wines, Good & Gather charcuterie entertaining tray, apps, desserts and more.

Further, all season long, designer and longtime Target collaborator John Derian offers limited-time-only Thanksgiving home collection, including ornate dinnerware and novelty pillows, all under $40, available now in stores and on Target.com.

British retailer Marks & Spencer offers 12 exclusive gourmet food and beverage gifts like the Gingerbread Tin and Salted Caramel Pinecones, and 11 new home items like London-themed ornaments and mugs — for easy, no-wrapping-necessary gifting, all under $20.

In addition, owned and exclusive brands including Figmint kitchenware, Threshold and Hearth & Hand with Magnolia feature new, only-at-Target gift and home decor options starting at $5.

Ahead of the upcoming holiday season, Target last week had announced its plan to reduce regular prices on more than 2,000 items across owned and national brands, to remain competitive in markets. These new price reductions are on top of the retailer's everyday low prices.

In total, the company would be offering lower prices than last year on more than 10,000 items during the holidays, including food and beverages, everyday essentials, holiday gifts and more. The company in May had announced that it would cut prices on about 5,000 items.

Among peers, Walmart Inc. in mid-October officially launched its holiday meal, offering customers a Thanksgiving meal for less than $7 per person. The offer, which comes earlier than last year, and at an even lower price, is available from October 14 through December 25. The retail behemoth's this year's meal features 29 items and serves eight people for less than $7 per person.

