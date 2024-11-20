Target cuts FY24 adjusted EPS view to $8.30-$8.90 from $9.00-$9.70

Consensus $9.52. The company said, “For the fourth quarter, the Company expects approximately flat comparable sales and GAAP and Adjusted EPS of $1.85 to $2.45, translating to a full year expected GAAP and Adjusted EPS range of $8.30 to $8.90.”
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on TGT:
- Target reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.85, consensus $2.30
- Target sees Q4 adjusted EPS $1.85-$2.45, consensus $2.64
- Notable companies reporting before tomorrow’s open
- Here’s what Wall Street experts are saying about Target ahead of earnings
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves This Week, November 18 – November 21, 2024
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.