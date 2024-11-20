Target cuts FY24 adjusted EPS view to $8.30-$8.90 from $9.00-$9.70

Consensus $9.52. The company said, “For the fourth quarter, the Company expects approximately flat comparable sales and GAAP and Adjusted EPS of $1.85 to $2.45, translating to a full year expected GAAP and Adjusted EPS range of $8.30 to $8.90.”

