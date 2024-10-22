Target to cut prices on over 2,000 items ahead of holiday season

Target (TGT) Corporation announced it will reduce regular prices on more than 2,000 items across owned and national brands this holiday season, including food and beverages, everyday essentials, holiday gifts and items to prep the home for the holidays. The move will help consumers save on items for holiday preparations and gifting, like toys, board games, beauty products, bath towels, snacks, beverages, frozen vegetables, cookies, ice cream, toilet paper, cough and cold medicine and more. “We know families are excited to celebrate the holidays, so Target is committed to helping them find joy without compromise – with great products across our assortment at even lower prices,” said Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Target. “From meal prep and gifting to everyday needs, Target’s offering the kind of exceptional value that’ll make it even easier for everyone to save money as they embrace the magic of the season.”

