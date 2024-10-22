News & Insights

Stocks

Target to cut prices on over 2,000 items ahead of holiday season

October 22, 2024 — 02:10 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Target (TGT) Corporation announced it will reduce regular prices on more than 2,000 items across owned and national brands this holiday season, including food and beverages, everyday essentials, holiday gifts and items to prep the home for the holidays. The move will help consumers save on items for holiday preparations and gifting, like toys, board games, beauty products, bath towels, snacks, beverages, frozen vegetables, cookies, ice cream, toilet paper, cough and cold medicine and more. “We know families are excited to celebrate the holidays, so Target is committed to helping them find joy without compromise – with great products across our assortment at even lower prices,” said Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Target. “From meal prep and gifting to everyday needs, Target’s offering the kind of exceptional value that’ll make it even easier for everyone to save money as they embrace the magic of the season.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TGT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TGT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.