Target Corporation (TGT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 17, 2020

Target Corporation (TGT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.68 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TGT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.03% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $162.88, the dividend yield is 1.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TGT was $162.88, representing a -2.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $167.42 and a 80.64% increase over the 52 week low of $90.17.

TGT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Walmart Inc. (WMT) and Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST). TGT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.93. Zacks Investment Research reports TGT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 13.93%, compared to an industry average of 1.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TGT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TGT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have TGT as a top-10 holding:

  • VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (RTH)
  • First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (FTXD)
  • VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV)
  • First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FMK)
  • SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary (XLY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLY with an increase of 21.26% over the last 100 days. RTH has the highest percent weighting of TGT at 4.69%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

