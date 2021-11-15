Target Corporation (TGT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 16, 2021

Target Corporation (TGT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.9 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TGT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 32.35% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $260.02, the dividend yield is 1.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TGT was $260.02, representing a -2.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $267.06 and a 62% increase over the 52 week low of $160.51.

TGT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Walmart Inc. (WMT) and Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST). TGT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $12.56. Zacks Investment Research reports TGT's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 38.47%, compared to an industry average of 7.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the tgt Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to TGT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TGT as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Retail ETF (RTH)

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (FTXD)

iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (IEDI)

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV)

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SPMO with an increase of 13.33% over the last 100 days. RTH has the highest percent weighting of TGT at 4.45%.

