Target Corporation (TGT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 18, 2021

Target Corporation (TGT) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.68 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TGT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that TGT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $211.16, the dividend yield is 1.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TGT was $211.16, representing a -2.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $217.39 and a 84.86% increase over the 52 week low of $114.23.

TGT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Walmart Inc. (WMT) and Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST). TGT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.65. Zacks Investment Research reports TGT's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as -7.56%, compared to an industry average of 1.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TGT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TGT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TGT as a top-10 holding:

Fidelity (FCPI)

VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (RTH)

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IEDI)

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCPI with an increase of 14.22% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TGT at 69%.

