Target Corporation (TGT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 16, 2021

Target Corporation (TGT) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.68 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TGT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that TGT has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of TGT was $190.41, representing a -4.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $199.96 and a 111.17% increase over the 52 week low of $90.17.

TGT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Walmart Inc. (WMT) and Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST). TGT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.55. Zacks Investment Research reports TGT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 43.12%, compared to an industry average of 11.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TGT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TGT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TGT as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (RTH)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IEDI)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary (XLY)

iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (LRGF)

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (FTXD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is LRGF with an increase of 21.59% over the last 100 days. RTH has the highest percent weighting of TGT at 4.75%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.