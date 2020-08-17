Dividends
Target Corporation (TGT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 18, 2020

Target Corporation (TGT) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.68 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TGT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.03% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $136.53, the dividend yield is 1.99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TGT was $136.53, representing a -0.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $137 and a 66.48% increase over the 52 week low of $82.01.

TGT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Walmart Inc. (WMT) and Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST). TGT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.4. Zacks Investment Research reports TGT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -20.54%, compared to an industry average of -8.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TGT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TGT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have TGT as a top-10 holding:

  • VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (RTH)
  • First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (FTXD)
  • VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV)
  • VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA)
  • SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF (SYV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RTH with an increase of 42.78% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TGT at 4.63%.

