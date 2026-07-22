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Target Corporation Appoints Former CEO Of 7-Eleven As Board Member

July 22, 2026 — 07:07 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Target Corporation (TGT) said on Wednesday that it has elected Joe DePinto, former CEO of 7-Eleven, Inc., to its Board of Directors. He will join Target's Board on August 1 and serve on Infrastructure and Finance, and Audit and Risk committees.

DePinto has over 30 years of leadership experience across retail and consumer products. He also held leadership roles at PepsiCo Inc.(PEP) and GameStop Corporation (GME) and brings public company governance expertise from boards including Brinker International Inc. (EAT), Jo-Ann Stores (JAS), and OfficeMax Inc.(OMX).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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