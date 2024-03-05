News & Insights

Markets
TGT

Target Corp. Reports Increase In Q4 Profit, Beats estimates

March 05, 2024 — 06:33 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Target Corp. (TGT) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.38 billion, or $2.98 per share. This compares with $876 million, or $1.89 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.6% to $31.47 billion from $30.98 billion last year.

Target Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.38 Bln. vs. $876 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.98 vs. $1.89 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $31.47 Bln vs. $30.98 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.70 to $2.10

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TGT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.