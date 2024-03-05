Target Corp. Reports Increase In Q4 Profit, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Target Corp. (TGT) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.38 billion, or $2.98 per share. This compares with $876 million, or $1.89 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.6% to $31.47 billion from $30.98 billion last year.

Target Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.38 Bln. vs. $876 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.98 vs. $1.89 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $31.47 Bln vs. $30.98 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.70 to $2.10

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.