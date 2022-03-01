Target Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Target Corp. (TGT) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.54 billion, or $3.21 per share. This compares with $1.38 billion, or $2.73 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Target Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $3.19 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.4% to $31.00 billion from $28.34 billion last year.

Target Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.54 Bln. vs. $1.38 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.21 vs. $2.73 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.86 -Revenue (Q4): $31.00 Bln vs. $28.34 Bln last year.

