Markets
TGT

Target Corp. Q4 Profit Down But Above Estimates - Update

February 28, 2023 — 06:34 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

Target Corp. (TGT) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $876 million, or $1.89 per share. This compares with $1.54 billion, or $3.21 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Target Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.89 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.2% to $30.98 billion from $30.62 billion last year.

Outlook:

Looking ahead, for the first quarter, the company sees earnings below analysts' estimates. For the first quarter, TGT expects net and adjusted income per share of $1.50 - $1.90. Twenty-five analysts, on average, polled by Thomson Reuters expect the firm to record income per share of $2.14. For April quarter, the company expects a low-single digit decline to a low-single digit increase in sales.

Target Corp. projects its full-year net and adjusted income per share to be in the range of $7.75 to $8.75, better than Street estimates. Analysts, on average, expect the company to register earnings per share of $5.54. For 12-month period, TGT forecast a low-single digit decline to a low-single digit increase in sales.   

Target Corp. Q4 earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $876 Mln. vs. $1.54 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.89 vs. $3.21 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.40 -Revenue (Q4): $30.98 Bln vs. $30.62 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TGT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.