Target Corp. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Target Corp. (TGT) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $876 million, or $1.89 per share. This compares with $1.54 billion, or $3.21 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Target Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.89 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.2% to $30.98 billion from $30.62 billion last year.

Target Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $876 Mln. vs. $1.54 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.89 vs. $3.21 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.40 -Revenue (Q4): $30.98 Bln vs. $30.62 Bln last year.

