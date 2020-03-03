Markets
Target Corp. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Target Corp. (TGT) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $834 million, or $1.63 per share. This compares with $799 million, or $1.52 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to $23.13 billion from $22.73 billion last year.

Target Corp. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q4): $1.69 vs. $1.53 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.65 -Revenue (Q4): $23.13 Bln vs. $22.73 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.55 to $1.75

