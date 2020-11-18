Target Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Target Corp. (TGT) released earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $1.01 billion, or $2.01 per share. This compares with $0.71 billion, or $1.39 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.3% to $22.34 billion from $18.41 billion last year.

Target Corp. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q3): $2.79 vs. $1.36 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.60 -Revenue (Q3): $22.34 Bln vs. $18.41 Bln last year.

