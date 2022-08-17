Target Corp. Q2 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Target Corp. (TGT) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $183 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $1.82 billion, or $3.65 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Target Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.39 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.3% to $25.65 billion from $24.83 billion last year.

Target Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $183 Mln. vs. $1.82 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.39 vs. $3.65 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.71 -Revenue (Q2): $25.65 Bln vs. $24.83 Bln last year.

