Target Corp. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Target Corp. (TGT) announced earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $1.69 billion, or $3.35 per share. This compares with $0.94 billion, or $1.82 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.9% to $22.70 billion from $18.18 billion last year.

Target Corp. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q2): $3.38 vs. $1.82 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.62 -Revenue (Q2): $22.70 Bln vs. $18.18 Bln last year.

