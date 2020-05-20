Markets
TGT

Target Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Target Corp. (TGT) revealed a profit for first quarter that declined from last year.

The company's profit came in at $284 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $795 million, or $1.53 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.3% to $19.62 billion from $17.63 billion last year.

Target Corp. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q1): $0.59 vs. $1.53 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.68 -Revenue (Q1): $19.62 Bln vs. $17.63 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TGT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular